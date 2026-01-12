Nearly 15,000 nurses strike at major New York City hospitals demanding staff changes

Thousands of nurses went on strike at some of New York City's top hospitals, targeting major medical centers and demanding better working conditions.

The walkout is targeting major medical centers, including NewYork-Presbyterian Columbia, Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital. According to The Associated Press, the hospitals remained open, hiring droves of temporary nurses to try to fill the labor gap.

Nurses are demanding minimum staffing ratios to prevent being overwhelmed with too many patients. They also want higher wages and more security to reduce violent episodes at hospitals.

RELATED STORY | Future nurses feeling sick over professional degree reclassification of nursing profession

The strike was initiated on Monday after a deal wasn't secured in negotiations over the weekend.

The New York State Nurses Association said about 15,000 nurses are involved in the strike.

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a disaster imminent due to the strike's impact on patient care during what is a particularly severe flu season.

Hospitals have canceled surgeries and transferred patients to prepare for the work stoppage.