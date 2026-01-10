Millions face tough healthcare choices as ACA enrollment deadline nears

With just days left before the January 15 deadline, millions of Americans are scrambling to choose the right health insurance plan amid significant uncertainty over Affordable Care Act subsidies.

ACA premium tax credits expired at the end of last year, causing substantial price hikes for policies and leaving consumers facing difficult decisions about their healthcare coverage.

"People should not just blindly re-enroll in the coverage they had last year, because they might find that that's not affordable at this point," said Katherine Hempstead, senior policy officer with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Navigating rising costs and plan options

With dozens of plans available, many consumers feel overwhelmed by their choices. However, Hempstead emphasized that all ACA-compliant plans provide the same essential coverage - what differs is how costs are structured across metal levels.

"Higher metal levels mean higher premiums and less cost-sharing. Lower metal levels mean that your premiums are lower, but your deductible is going to be higher," Hempstead said.

She recommended that consumers consider shifting from silver to bronze plans to secure more affordable premiums, despite the trade-off of higher out-of-pocket costs.

"That's an unfortunate trade-off, but I think a lot of people would feel like that's better than having no coverage at all," Hempstead said.

Beyond cost considerations, consumers should examine provider networks and medication formularies when selecting plans - factors that remain important regardless of premium changes.

Where to find help

For Americans seeking personalized guidance, Hempstead recommended starting with healthcare.gov, which directs users to appropriate state resources regardless of location.

"It's really important to make sure you're really there because unfortunately, if you just put in a search term, there's lots of scam websites that try to jump to the top," Hempstead said.

Many consumers also work with insurance brokers for additional guidance between different plans, though Hempstead advised ensuring brokers come with recommendations from trusted sources.

Deadline pressure and potential changes

Missing the January 15 deadline typically requires a qualifying life event for special enrollment, such as moving states, losing employment, or aging out of parental coverage.

However, the situation remains fluid. Some states are exploring extending deadlines to January 30, and potential congressional action on subsidies could trigger new enrollment periods.

"People should keep watching the news, because this is a fluid situation, and it's possible that there may actually be a fix and that Congress may decide to extend these tax credits in some fashion," Hempstead said.

Congressional action remains uncertain

On Thursday, 17 House Republicans broke ranks with party leadership to support restoring expanded ACA tax credits, joining 213 Democrats in a symbolic vote. However, Senate negotiations for a bipartisan compromise remain stalled over Republican demands to exclude federal funding for reproductive care services.

One potential solution being discussed involves health savings accounts for ACA consumers to manage healthcare costs directly. While Hempstead acknowledged growing interest in giving consumers more agency in healthcare shopping, she questioned the immediate impact.

"Giving a very small number of consumers in the individual market a little bit of money isn't really going to give them any market power," Hempstead said.

Despite the uncertainty, Hempstead urged Americans not to delay their enrollment decisions.

"I wouldn't bank on any of these other things we talked about happening. So I think if you're wondering whether or not you should get coverage and you think you might want to have coverage in the individual market, this is your time to get it," Hempstead said.