Trump intensifies warnings against Iran as US consolidates military presence

President Trump is ramping up pressure on Iran this week, telling leaders there that time is running out to make a deal regarding its nuclear program.

On Thursday evening, the president said his continued message to Iran was to stop killing protesters, as well as "no nuclear," in reference to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The president on Friday warned Iran to make a deal.

The administration is moving forward with sanctions against Iranian officials it says are responsible for protest crackdowns.

And U.S. military assets, including cargo and tanker flights and at least one aircraft carrier strike group, continue to congregate in the Middle East region.

"We have a large armada, flotilla, or whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now. Even larger than what we had in Venezuela," President Trump said. "We're now sending actually a larger number of ships to Iran. And hopefully we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens."

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers that the administration believes the Iranian regime is weaker than it's been in the past.

A White House spokesperson told Scripps News "President Trump has many options at his disposal with regard to Iran. The president has stated he hopes that no action will be necessary. But the Iranian regime should make a deal before it is too late. He has also been clear about the consequences for the Iranian regime if it murders protesters."

Iran's foreign minister on Friday indicated Iran was open for negotiations with the U.S., but at the same time said the country was "ready for war."