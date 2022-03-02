Meet the man who brought big stars to Richmond: 'God's been good to me'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond music lovers have Fenroy Fox to thank for years of concert memories.

Fox, 84, is a Richmond concert promoter who has dedicated his adult life to entertaining Central Virginia.

Most people know Fox by his stage name, "The Great Hosea."

It's a name Motown legend Diana Ross gave him just before he was set to announce her at a performance in Roanoke.

"She looked at me and said, 'Fenroy? Not on my stage,'" he said with a laugh. "At that time I had a whole lot of hair. She said, 'You remind me of my friend Hosea.' That's where Hosea came from, Diana Ross and the Supremes."

Diana Ross isn't the only celebrity with whom Hosea has worked.

He's brought stars such as Elvis Presley, James Brown, Chris Brown, and Janet Jackson to stages in and around Richmond. He also worked with Miss Jackson's older brother.

"[I brought] Michael Jackson to the Richmond Coliseum," he said. "That was huge. That was a monster."

Events produced by Hosea Productions draw thousands of fans, making him one of the city's most accomplished promoters.

The Hanover County, Virginia native started his career in 1959. In the earliest days, he focused on local acts that imitated famous recording artists.

"We had a girl that did Aretha Franklin, and we had a Lillo Thomas. They went all over the country as The Temptations," Hosea said. "We didn't have TVs. They went out on the road and they did everybody and made all kinds of money."

His success with advertising and working with talent agents and investors helped him secure larger venues like the Altria Theater for his productions.

He earned a proclamation from the Mayor of Richmond in 1994 for his contributions to the community.

"God's been good to me," Hosea said.

Among his blessings, meeting his wife Beverly.

She's been by his side for most of the musical journey.

"It's been 43 years of doing that team of two," Beverly said.

She has organized a binder, filled with hundreds of concert fliers, references, and accolades. But also brings back memories of tough times in the business.

"Even if we've lost money, everybody gets paid," she said. "So that's why I said it gets a lot of ups and downs."

And while there is some thrill that comes with working with celebrities, she said her focus is on those off the stage.

"For me, it is all about that person who paid for that ticket," she said. "That they get exactly what they pay for."

The couple said they are most thankful for their customers.

Although the job has changed a lot over the years, Hosea said he still enjoys the grind.

" I feel good. I feel like about 35 to 50 years old," he said.

As long as he's around, Hosea said Richmond can trust that he'll keep bringing quality entertainment to town.

"I love it, I mean this is my life and I always tell people when I stop doing this... I'm gone," he said.

Hosea's next production is the Southern Music Festival in July at Altria.