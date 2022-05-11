From Virginia farm to the NBA. Terry Davis wants you to know 'anything is possible'

RICHMOND, Va. — A former NBA player and Virginia Union University graduate is now an author. Terry Davis decided to write a book for his grandchildren at the height of the pandemic. But, when he finished, he realized his life’s journey is a testimony for everyone—that anything is possible.

The book is titled "Second Baptism."

Davis said he never dreamed of becoming an author. But, his 10-year-old granddaughter, Logan Jade-Afuaasiou, was intrigued by his life’s story. She convinced him to commit to the project.

“He always listens to me," said Jade-Afuaasiou. "I wanted to learn more about his high school life, and his farm life, and his NBA career."

When Davis finished, he realized his words could impact many others.

WTVR Terry Davis and his granddaughter, Logan, bake a cake.

"I thought that it would touch a younger generation, and kids that you know, come from the kind of the same situation I came from," said Davis.

Davis grew up on a farm in a small town in Southside Virginia.

"I grew up from very humble beginnings," he said. "It was mandatory from mom and grandma that we went to church."

Davis said that obligation gave him the foundation he needed to shoot for the stars.

He graduated from Virginia Union University and was inducted into the school’s hall of fame — but was told the odds that he'd play in the NBA were slim. He was not drafted as a rookie.

"I said, you know, this is the opportunity that I'm going to go in and prove them wrong, and that they made a mistake, and they should have drafted me," said Davis.

And he did just that, entering the league as a free agent.

He played for 10 years in the NBA and made an impact, competing against great athletes like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird.

"So many just great players. But one of my most memorable moments, I was playing against the Atlanta Hawks. The first game on national television, and here you go and never really played on that type of national stage. And I was so scared, I didn't know what to do," recalled Davis. "Literally prayed to God, 'please don't let me go out there and embarrass myself make a fool of myself'.' I had 36 points and 17 rebounds, and five block shots. I had a career night that night against Atlanta Hawks, Dominique Wilkins and it was nothing, but God."

Davis continued to face obstacles throughout his career. He talked about them in the book.

His trust in the divine, combined with his mental toughness and good work ethic helped him overcome.

"I believed that I could make it when the naysayers said I couldn't," he said.

His biggest fans said his story is definitely worth the read.

"I love it. I like it so much. I love it so much," said Jade-Afuaasiou.

It's Davis' recipe for success, written to show others they can achieve the sweet victory of their dreams-- if they prepare, believe-- and put in the work.

"Even though you might go through a difficult situation, you might get cut from the high school team, you might go to a small college. It's all part of your journey, and it's all part of God's plan," said Davis.

You can find his book "Second Baptism" on Amazon.