His voice has entertained Central Virginia for decades. Now, Richmond is honoring his legacy.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Most people dream of creating a legacy. Kirby Carmichael, the tall man of soul, turned this dream into a reality.

The veteran radio host has entertained Central Virginia for decades. He knows just how to capture the attention of an audience.

"I wanted to be entertaining, that's why I did a lot of crazy things. For one, I wrestled a bear, a 550-pound black bear," Carmicheal recalled.

At one point in his career, he hosted regular events at Skateland. Lines stretched around the building as people eagerly waited to enjoy a good time with Kirby.

"Sunday nights, everybody knew to come to Skateland for roller skating and dancing. I did that for about 34 years," Carmichael said.

He lost his eyesight several years ago due to a health condition, but it didn't stop him. To this day, you can still hear Kirby's voice on the radio.

"Sundays, I do a show out of Eaton, North Carolina. WBXB FM."

On his journey, Kirby has reached back to pull more than a few people into the status of a local celebrity with him.

"Nobody helped me more than Kirby Carmichael. He is a kind, wonderful human being. He's one of my heroes and he taught me a lot," CBS 6's Bill Bevins said.

"Kirby took a little nappy head kid from Mosby Court and provided so much opportunity, guidance and mentorship," Charles Willis said.

The radio DJ's contributions earned him an honor few people ever receive. In September, the Richmond City Council voted unanimously to name a street after Kirby as a way to say thank you for his many positive contributions.

Kirby said he's just been doing what he was called to do.

"It just makes me feel good that many things that I have done in Richmond, people here have accepted," Carmichael said.

For him, the honors and recognition are just the icing on the cake.

Even with decades under his belt and a street to memorialize his excellence, the beloved radio personality said he has no plans to step away from the microphone.

"I would say right now, I'm in the 61st year of being on the radio. This job that I have, hey, I love it, and to me, it's nothing but a job and a party," Carmichael said.