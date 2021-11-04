Expert shares tips to manage election stress

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elections can be stressful. According to a study released by the American Psychological Association in 2020, 68% of adults reported finding the election to be a significant source of stress.

Dr. Lakesha Roney from Inner Self Counseling and Consulting LLC in Richmond says people are dealing with several layers of anxiety because of the election and the ongoing pandemic.

"And there's a lot of frustration with the political climate. I think there's a lot of polarized views, which is adding to the frustration so that's what I'm seeing. That's what I'm hearing a lot from clients," she said.

Dr. Roney says there are five ways to cope with stress.

Be present Be open-minded Reenergize Reconnect Unplug

"So being present has to do with just breathing, taking a deep breath, and understanding that you have to allow yourself to feel whatever emotions that you're feeling at the time. If you try to avoid those emotions they begin to pile up and that can exacerbate your current condition or your symptoms. So, just allow yourself to feel," said Dr. Roney. "It's a way that you can engage in self-care. A lot of people engage in meditation, yoga, and those types of things," she added.

When talking to others about the election, Dr. Roney suggests you stay open-minded.

"Remember that everyone didn't grow up in your household and people have different views, and sometimes we have to agree to disagree, and that's okay and be calm and carry on," said Dr. Roney. And those people that we have different views with, we have to stay close to those people because that can decrease the anxiety that we have or those fears that we have about those different views when we get to know people, we find out that hey, even though this person has a different view than I have, I still have some things in common," she added.

If you'd like to learn more about Dr. Roney and ways to manage stress, visit her website by clicking here.