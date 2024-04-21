Watch replay of Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony
Prev
Next
Watch replay of Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 22:59:04-04
Watch a replay of of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony in the video player above.
CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.