Your bright smile is a Power Swab away! 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Your bright smile is just a call away! Lifestyle expert Annette Figueroa shares how this revolutionary technology can whiten your teeth two shades in less than five minutes. Order Power Swabs now by calling 1-800-973-1023 or visit www.PowerSwabs.com and receive up to 40% off, free shipping and a free quick stick pen by using Virginia This Morning’s special offer.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY POWERSWABS*}

