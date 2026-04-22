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Wisdom Wednesday: how to recognize and reset an overloaded mindset

Is your mindset overloaded?
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RICHMOND, Va. -- On this week’s Wisdom Wednesday, Christa L. Smith, mindset clarity coach, joined us to talk about a challenge many people face — mindset overload.

Christa explained that signs of an overloaded mind include staying busy without real progress, struggling to make decisions, and replaying the same thoughts over and over. This “mental clutter” can drain energy and prevent you from enjoying the present moment.

For more mindset clarity tips and resources, connect on Instagram or visit her website.

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