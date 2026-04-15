Wisdom Wednesday: how to address stress and bloom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mindset clarity coach Christa L. Smith explored the concept of “blooming” — living fully, vibrantly, and in balance — and the role stress plays in keeping people from thriving.

The conversation also highlighted breath work as a powerful tool for improving outlook, mental clarity, and emotional balance. Amy shared her experience overcoming obstacles, like a broken toe derailing running plans, and noted that adaptability is key to blooming despite challenges.

Christa explained that overcommitment, outdated obligations, and unaddressed emotions such as anger or sadness can prevent growth. Intentional breathing, self-awareness, and consistent self-evaluation can help you stay aligned and bloom at the right time.