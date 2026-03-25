Wisdom Wednesday: Embrace a New Season with Mindset Clarity Coach Christa Smith

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning’s Wisdom Wednesday, mindset clarity coach Christa Smith joined Bill Bevins and Amy Lacey to share tips on embracing a new season. She encouraged trying new activities — either in person or online — to meet like-minded people, foster personal growth, and step outside your comfort zone.
For more on Christa Smith’s coaching and services, visit her website.
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