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Wisdom Wednesday: Embrace a New Season with Mindset Clarity Coach Christa Smith

Embrace a new season
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RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning’s Wisdom Wednesday, mindset clarity coach Christa Smith joined Bill Bevins and Amy Lacey to share tips on embracing a new season. She encouraged trying new activities — either in person or online — to meet like-minded people, foster personal growth, and step outside your comfort zone.

For more on Christa Smith’s coaching and services, visit her website.

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