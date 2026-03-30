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“Wander Well” inspires joy and reflection through words & photos

Wander Wall, a book by Stacy Hawkins Adams and Daphne Maxwell Reid
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia This Morning favorites Stacy Hawkins Adams and Daphne Maxwell Reid stopped by to share their new collaboration — Wander Well, a pocket-sized book filled with uplifting quotes and stunning photography.

Whether you read a quote in the morning to start your day, flip to a photo that stirs a memory, or gift it to a friend, Wander Well is made to lift spirits.

You can order your copy today and start carrying a little inspiration with you wherever you go — click here to purchase.

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