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Virginia State University Celebrates Agriculture at AG Fest 2026

Virginia State University celebrates the love of Agriculture at AG Fest
Virginia State University celebrates the love of Agriculture at AG Fest
Virginia State University celebrates the love of Agriculture at AG Fest
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State University’s AG Fest is a community-focused celebration of agriculture, happening Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the university’s campus. The event highlights the farm-to-table connection, with local farmers and business owners showcasing their produce, products, and culinary creativity.

During Virginia This Morning, we hopped into the kitchen with Chef Randell Reese to create a flavorful shrimp cake with kale salad and raspberry vinaigrette. Attendees at AG Fest can sample locally grown fruits and vegetables, desserts, honey, and more.

AG Fest makes farming fun and accessible, inviting the community to experience agriculture hands-on and enjoy its flavors. For more information, visit this website.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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