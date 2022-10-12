Virginia Lottery’s $5 Price is Right Scratcher

RICHMOND, Va. -- John Hagerty, Virginia Lottery Public Affairs Specialist, stopped by to share their $5 Price is Right Scratcher. The Virginia Lottery is located at 600 East Main Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-692-7777 or visit the website, www.valottery.com . Connect on social media at www.facebook.com/valottery/ , www.twitter.com/VirginiaLottery , and www.instagram.com/virginialottery/ .

Come on down! Click here to play!

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}

