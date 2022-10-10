"COME ON DOWN!" Lottery Game Giveaway: Win scratcher prize pack valued at $100

The Virginia Lottery is celebrating the all-new THE PRICE IS RIGHT™ lottery game scratcher. You could win one of four scratcher prize packs each valued at $100. It's super simple to enter. Just fill out the form below for your chance to win.

List of Winners:

Oct. 15 Winner 1: ??????????

Oct. 15 Winner 2: ??????????

Oct. 22 Winner 1: ??????????

Oct. 22 Winner 2: ??????????

Oct. 29 Winner 1: ??????????

Oct. 29 Winner 2: ??????????

The randomly selected winners will be announced on “Virginia This Morning” on CBS 6 Monday, Oct. 17 and Monday. Oct. 23.

Follow Virginia Lottery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.