Understanding Common Hand Issues with Dr. Carl Weiss of James River Orthopedics

RICHMOND, Va. -- On Virginia This Morning, Dr. Carl Weiss from James River Orthopedics joined Bill Bevins to discuss common hand problems and treatments.

Every hand injury affects quality of life, and pain perception can vary widely from person to person. Dr. Weiss emphasized the importance of professional evaluation to diagnose issues accurately and determine the most effective treatment.

James River Orthopedics is located at 8405 North Run Medical Drive, Mechanicsville, VA. For appointments or more information, call 804-789-8600 or visit their website .