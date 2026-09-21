Typewriter poet Bryan Austin of The Poem Press appears LIVE on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Typewriter poet Bryan Austin of The Poem Press worked his magic LIVE in our studio today! We gave him a prompt, a chaotic three-minute commercial break (plus a location change) and he delivered!

Watch as Bryan creates a poem called 'Hello Helios' and chats with Amy and Bill about his inspiration, writing process and connecting with others.

Want to get your own on-the-spot typewritten poem? Bryan will be crafting poems in Richmond at Maymont's Bier-Garden on Sunday, September 27 from 11:30am to 7pm.

Click here for more information about the event, which runs Saturday and Sunday, and other featured artisans.

Follow Bryan on Instagram at @thepoempress.

And click here to view our previous feature story on Bryan.