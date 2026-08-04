Meet the typewriter poet behind The Poem Press

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- In a world of AI and impersonal connections, one Virginia artist’s work stands out. His old-school technique is bringing people together to connect and reflect.

Virginia This Morning’s Evanne Armour traveled to Williamsburg to meet Bryan Austin, the talented typewriter poet behind The Poem Press.

He’s been setting up on the streets and at shops and inviting people to stop by his table, offering a unique five-minute experience. You share what’s on your mind or heart…and he crafts it into a perfectly packaged poem – on the spot.

Bryan has been recording and sharing these interactions online, earning millions of views and a flood of supportive comments in just weeks, creating his own corner of the internet where stories are changing lives.

Watch the video above to see the feature filmed at Turn The Page Bookshop.

Click here to follow The Poem Press on Instagram to see where Bryan and his typewriter will pop up next. You can also DM him about commissions.

Bryan’s book of poetry, Paper Stars, is available now.