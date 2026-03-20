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Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares her top 3 picks for an unexpected spring getaway

As spring break crowds head to the usual hotspots, it’s a great time to consider some destinations that really shine this time of year.
Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore shares her top 3 picks for an unexpected spring getaway
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RICHMOND, Va. -- As spring break crowds pack the usual hot spots, now is the perfect time to spotlight the less obvious destinations that truly shine this time of year.

Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore shared her insider picks for unexpected spring getaways where travelers can enjoy blooming landscapes, comfortably mild temperatures, and even score shoulder season savings — whether planning a last-minute March escape or looking ahead to an April or May trip.

Click here to follow Jeanenne on Instagram for more travel inspiration.

More information about Jeanenne's picks:

Haywood County, North Carolina
Click here for website
Instagram: @visithaywood
Facebook: @visithaywood

Arkansas
Click here for website
Instagram: @arkansas

Skagit Valley, Washington 
Click here for website
Instagram: @visitskagitvalley

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