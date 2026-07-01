Trailways Classic Cruise-In at Griffin Lounge – July 4th in Petersburg

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Independence Day with history, music, and classic cars at the Trailways Classic Cruise-In on July 4th at the beautifully restored Griffin Lounge in Petersburg.

Participants can register their vehicles at Griffin Lounge ahead of the event or sign up the day of. Special commemorative medals and blocks will be awarded to participants.

Griffin Lounge is located at 108 E Washington Street in Petersburg, VA. For more information, give them a call at (804) 998-8887 or visit the website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GRIFFIN LOUNGE*}