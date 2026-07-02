The Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest – July 4th at CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. -- Celebrate Independence Day with baseball, music, and fireworks at the Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest on July 4th at CarMax Park. Sponsored by the Richmond Flying Squirrels this family-friendly celebration promises an unforgettable night of entertainment and patriotic fun.

“Parney” Parnell shared his excitement about continuing Richmond’s long-standing tradition of celebrating the Fourth of July at the ballpark, calling it one of the most special community events of the summer. Come out and enjoy the festivities beginning at 5:30 PM at Carmax Park in Richmond. For more information, visit their website .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CARMAX PARK AND RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS*}

