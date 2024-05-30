RICHMOND, Va. -- Micah White, VP of Business Development with the Metropolitan Business League joined us live along with Isaiah King, an entrepreneur and member of the league who shared more about the upcoming Incredible Men’s Breakfast and Golf Tournament happening Thursday, June 13th. For more information, visit their website.
The Metropolitan Business League’s Men’s Breakfast and Samuel S. Young Annual Golf Tournament
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 13:33:35-04
