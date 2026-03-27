The Kavanagh Porter Academy Brings Irish Dance to Life on Virginia This Morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of Virginia This Morning’s 20th anniversary celebration, Bill Bevins and Amy Lacey revisited a memorable 2015 segment featuring Irish dancers from the Bafa Academy — now known as the Kavanagh Porter Academy.

World champion dancer Jack Porter shared the story behind the academy’s transition and its mission to honor heritage while inspiring the next generation. The academy offers programs for beginners, competitive dancers, and even adult fitness classes.

The segment concluded with a live performance showcasing the rhythmic precision, energy, and distinctive style of traditional Irish dance.