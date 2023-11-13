Watch Now
The Johnny Lee Long Band performs “I Fancy You”

Posted at 2:54 PM, Nov 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Johnny Lee Long Band shared a musical selection with us called “I Fancy You” To hear more from this jazzy ensemble, visit their Facebook page.

