The Butterfly Rose Florist Brings Community, and Award-Winning Arrangements to Lawrenceville

RICHMOND, Va. -- Downtown Lawrenceville, Virginia is home to The Butterfly Rose Florist and Gift Shop, a vibrant floral destination co-owned by Sean Lucy. The shop has been serving customers for six years and is celebrated for its active community presence, including sponsoring local events like Shaggin for a Cause. Their dedication to quality and service recently earned them the Best of Richmond Times-Dispatch award.
For more information, to place an order, or to connect with the shop, visit thebutterflyroseflorist.com or follow them on social media for updates and inspiration.
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