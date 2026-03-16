The Art Brigade: ‘What is the price of freedom?’ by Nicolás Aguilar

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the last 10 years, Health Brigade in Richmond has featured dozens of exhibitions highlighting community art as a force for health and healing. It’s called The Art Brigade.

The current show in display at the clinic asks the question: What is the price of freedom?

It features photo of our neighbors who inhabit the streets of Richmond, taken by photographer Nicolás Aguilar and the protagonists themselves.

We had a chance to meet the artist, learn more about his inspiration and get a look at the images he captured in this impactful three-year project.

To learn more about The Art Brigade by Health Brigade, click here.

You can find more of Nicolás’ work on Instagram here and here.