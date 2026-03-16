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The Art Brigade: ‘What is the price of freedom?’ by Nicolás Aguilar

The exhibition features photos of our neighbors who inhabit the streets of RVA, taken by photographer Nicolás Aguilar and the protagonists themselves.
The Art Brigade: ‘What is the price of freedom?’ by Nicolás Aguilar
What is the price of freedom?
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RICHMOND, Va. -- For the last 10 years, Health Brigade in Richmond has featured dozens of exhibitions highlighting community art as a force for health and healing. It’s called The Art Brigade.

The current show in display at the clinic asks the question: What is the price of freedom? 

It features photo of our neighbors who inhabit the streets of Richmond, taken by photographer Nicolás Aguilar and the protagonists themselves. 

We had a chance to meet the artist, learn more about his inspiration and get a look at the images he captured in this impactful three-year project. 

To learn more about The Art Brigade by Health Brigade, click here.

You can find more of Nicolás’ work on Instagram here and here

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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