RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy continues to live on. Jessica sat down with Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University and Darius Johnson of Dominion Energy who shared more about the upcoming 44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration that will stream live Monday, January 17th right here on CBS 6. For more information, visit the Virginia Union University website.
The 44th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration
Posted at 1:26 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 13:26:01-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy continues to live on. Jessica sat down with Dr. Hakim Lucas, President of Virginia Union University and Darius Johnson of Dominion Energy who shared more about the upcoming 44th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders Celebration that will stream live Monday, January 17th right here on CBS 6. For more information, visit the Virginia Union University website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.