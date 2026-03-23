RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Richmond’s favorite traditions returns as the 27th Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K presented by Kroger kicks off Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. With more than 20,000 registrants already signed up — ahead of last year’s pace — this community celebration is considered by many the unofficial kickoff to spring.

Kroger is celebrating its 10th year as presenting sponsor and will mark the occasion by opening a brand-new Kroger Marketplace in Mechanicsville on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:00 a.m.

The 10K not only welcomes runners and walkers but also draws thousands of friends, family, and community members to cheer along the Monument Avenue course, making it one of Richmond’s biggest annual gatherings.

For event details or to register, visit sportsbackers.org or call 804-285-9495.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SPORTS BACKERS*}