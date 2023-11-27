The 2023 Polar Plunge 

RICHMOND, Va. -- David Thomason, President of Special Olympics Virginia and Travis Hunter, Athlete with Special Olympics VA stopped by to share more about this year’s event. Join in the fun December 9th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information and to register, visit the website. Connect with them on Facebook at Polar Plunge Virginia and on Instagram @PolarPlungeVA.
Posted at 2:12 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 14:12:26-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- David Thomason, President of Special Olympics Virginia and Travis Hunter, Athlete with Special Olympics VA stopped by to share more about this year’s event. Join in the fun December 9th at Pocahontas State Park. For more information and to register, visit the website. Connect with them on Facebook at Polar Plunge Virginia and on Instagram @PolarPlungeVA.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.