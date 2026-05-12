Tee Off for a Cause: Alzheimer's Association Golf Tournament – May 15

RICHMOND, Va. -- Grab your clubs and join us at the Hanover County Golf Club (14314 Country Club Road, Ashland, VA) for a fun‑filled day on the course at the Charity Golf Tournament on Friday, May 15, 2026. The shotgun start begins at 1:00 PM, with opportunities for great golf, friendly competition, and community giving.

Entry Options:

Basic Entry: $120 per person – includes meal, range balls, and putting green access

Special Foursome Pass: $595 – includes meal, range balls, entry fee, five mulligans per golfer, and two free toss certificates

Extras & Contests:

Mulligans: $5 each or five for $20

Free Toss Certificate awarded if all players in a group purchase five mulligans

awarded if all players in a group purchase five mulligans 50/50 Raffle

Closest to the Pin (Men’s & Women’s)

Longest Drive (Men’s & Women’s)

Hole‑in‑One Contest on a Par 3 – $10 per golfer, cash prizes for closest to the pin and a special award for any hole‑in‑one

Door prizes will be handed out after the meal, so stick around after your round for more chances to win.

📍 Hanover County Golf Club

📅 Friday, May 15, 2026 | 1 PM start

For registration and payment details, scan the QR code on the flyer or contact Larry Behrens at 407‑756‑2072 (call or text). Checks can be mailed to 12415 Triple Oaks Estates Dr., Glen Allen, VA 23059.

