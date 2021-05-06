Watch
Take your dancing skills to the next level with Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond

Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond student Morse Faria shares a bit of his experience at the studio.
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 06, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- It's time to dance! Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond student Morse Faria shares a bit of his experience at the studio. He talks about what he enjoys most about learning to dance and shows us the Slow Waltz with instructor Alina Kupriianova.

Fred Astaire Dance Studios of Richmond is located at 100 Arboretum Place, #110 in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-476-8297 or click here to visit their website for a special introductory offer.

{*THIS SEGEMENT IS SPONSORED BY FRED ASTAIRE DANCE STUDIOS OF RICHMOND*}

