Take Pride in Your Health — Free Health Fair Coming to Richmond!

RICHMOND, Va. -- UGRC/Black Pride RVA, in partnership with Row House, Diversity Richmond, and VA Pride, is hosting the "Take Pride in Your Health" health fair — a free community event dedicated to promoting health and wellness in Richmond happening Saturday, March 14th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Diversity Richmond.

The event will feature health education classes, inspiring speakers, food trucks, a DJ, and much more. Whether you're looking to learn, connect, or simply have a great time, this is an event for everyone!

We were joined on Virginia This Morning by Jamie Nolan, Director of Studio Operations and Sales at Row House Willow Lawn, who shared details about the exciting event and the importance of community-driven health and wellness.