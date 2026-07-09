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Survival of the Slowest at Science Museum of Virginia

Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education, shared more about the unique summer experience.
Survival of the Slowest at Science Museum of Virginia
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education at Science Museum of Virginia, gave us a look at Survival of the Slowest!

It’s a unique summer experience at the museum. One of the stars of the show is a two-toed sloth named Lulu!

The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 W. Broad Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-864-1400 or click here to visit their website.

You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @ScienceMuseumOfVirginia.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA*}

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