Survival of the Slowest at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Timshel Purdum, Virginia C. Ellett Deputy Director of Education at Science Museum of Virginia, gave us a look at Survival of the Slowest!

It’s a unique summer experience at the museum. One of the stars of the show is a two-toed sloth named Lulu!

The Science Museum of Virginia is located at 2500 W. Broad Street in Richmond. Give them a call at 804-864-1400 or click here to visit their website.

You’ll also find them on Facebook and Instagram at @ScienceMuseumOfVirginia.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SCIENCE MUSEUM OF VIRGINIA*}