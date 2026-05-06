Special Olympics Virginia Gears Up for 2026 Summer Games

RICHMOND, Va. -- The largest annual competition for Special Olympics Virginia — the 2026 Summer Games — is set for June 5th–6th at the University of Richmond and venues across Central Virginia. More than 1,200 athletes from across the Commonwealth will compete in five sports: tennis, track and field, softball, bowling, and aquatics.

Volunteers and fans play an essential role in the Summer Games, creating an atmosphere of encouragement and inclusion. Whether you’re cheering from the stands, assisting athletes, or helping at events, your presence makes an impact.