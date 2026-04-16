Send a Kid 2 Camp Fundraiser – April 18th at Applebee’s

RICHMOND, Va. -- Community advocate Clovia Lawrence, known as Miss Community, is hosting the 19th annual Send a Kid 2 Camp fundraiser to give local children access to safe, structured, and educational summer camps.

The event takes place Saturday, April 18th from 8–10 a.m. at Applebee’s on Moorfield Park Drive and features a pancake breakfast, live music, and line dancing. The fundraiser supports a variety of camps — including leadership, basketball, and cosmetology programs — designed to build skills, confidence, and healthy habits.

Join the movement to help send kids to camp and give them the chance for a summer filled with learning, leadership, and fun.

Checkout their eventbrite page for more information.

