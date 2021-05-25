Watch
Secure your child’s education with the 2021 Tuition Raffle from the Children’s Museum of Richmond

Sarah Moseley, Director of Development and Marketing, is here to share information on their 9th Annual Tuition Raffle in collaboration with Virginia529.
Posted at 1:06 PM, May 25, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Children’s Museum of Richmond has been integral in the growth of knowledge and development of children in this region. Sarah Moseley, Director of Development and Marketing, is here to share information on their 9th Annual Tuition Raffle in collaboration with Virginia529. Purchase your $50 ticket now through June 18th. The Children’s Museum of Richmond is located at 2626 West Broad Street in Richmond. For more information, give them a call 804-474-7005 or visit their website.

