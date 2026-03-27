Second Annual Asian Street Food Festival Brings Global Flavors to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Asian American Society of Central Virginia is hosting its second annual Asian Street Food Festival on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 North 17th Street Marketplace in Richmond.

Showcasing authentic street foods from Asian countries including Bangladesh, China, Nepal, the Philippines, India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, and more — the festival offers an immersive culinary experience.

Chef Long shared a five-spice beef brisket, bao buns, and sesame chicken. The event celebrates cultural diversity and aims to promote understanding through food, while inspiring smaller communities to share their traditions and potentially open their own restaurants.

For details, visit the Asian American Society of Central Virginia online and join the celebration of culture, community, and cuisine.