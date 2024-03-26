On-AirVirginia This Morning Actions Facebook Tweet Email Save the Date: The Secretariat Day Celebration! Prev Next By: Virginia This Morning Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 26, 2024 and last updated 2024-03-26 14:15:47-04 RICHMOND, Va. -- For more information, visit their website. Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!