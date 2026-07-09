'Save $100, Get $100' with Invest529

RICHMOND, Va. -- Invest529 is Virginia’s official education savings program. It offers a range of savings options that families can use to prepare for future education costs.

Sarah Pennington, Education Savings Program Director, stopped by our show to share more about the Tuition Track Portfolio and why families choose this option.

From now through July 12, account owners who contribute at least $100 to a Tuition Track Portfolio account and activate a recurring contribution will receive a $100 bonus. It is available to both new and existing Invest529 account owners.

Call toll free at 1-888-567-0540 or click here to visit their website.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY INVEST529*}