RICHMOND, Va. -- Salmon Cakes are quick, easy, and delicious. In this segment. Health food blogger and author, Erika Schlick is here with her simple and flavorful, salmon cakes. For more delicious recipes, visit Erika’s website.

Ingredients

1 lb fillet of wild salmon (Order wild seafood from Wild Alaskan Seafood ($15 off with code TRAILTOHEALTH ) or Vital Choice Seafood (5% off with code 1TRAILTOHEALTH5)

2-3 tablespoons butter or coconut oil, divided salt, to taste

2 eggs

1/3 cup almond flour

¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

salt, to taste

1 lemon, cut into wedge

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (163 C).

2. Place the salmon skin side down in a baking pan. Top with 1 tablespoon of the butter or coconut oil and season with the salt to taste. Bake for 15 minutes or until cooked through and easily flaked with a fork.

3. Remove the salmon from the oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes. Flake the salmon with your hands or pulse in a food processor a few times, being careful not to over pulse.

4. Whisk the eggs in a mixing bowl until smooth. Add the flaked salmon, almond flour, parsley, dill, garlic powder and onion powder, and mix until combined. Divide and shape into six, 3-inch patties with your hands or a burger press.

5. Heat the remaining coconut oil in a skillet set over medium heat. Cook the patties for 3-5 minutes per side or until lightly browned.

6. Serve the patties with the lemon wedges.

7. Pair withthe Daily Salad, with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado