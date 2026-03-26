Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Hosts Holy Week celebration with community outreach and festive events

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is preparing for a joyful Holy Week, offering a mix of worship services, outreach initiatives, and family-friendly activities.
Holy Week events begin with Palm Sunday, followed by Maundy Thursday’s online community connection at myspbc.tv, Good Friday’s impactful preaching lineup, and Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. (Creighton Road Campus) and 12 p.m. (Bell Avenue Campus), each followed by a festive brunch with live music.
With activities designed for all ages and a commitment to fostering both in-person and digital connections, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church invites everyone to experience the “Love God, Love People” spirit this Easter season.
For details and registration, visit myspbc.org or follow the church on social media.