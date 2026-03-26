Saint Paul’s Baptist Church Hosts Holy Week celebration with community outreach and festive events

RICHMOND, Va. -- Saint Paul’s Baptist Church is preparing for a joyful Holy Week, offering a mix of worship services, outreach initiatives, and family-friendly activities.

Holy Week events begin with Palm Sunday, followed by Maundy Thursday’s online community connection at myspbc.tv , Good Friday’s impactful preaching lineup, and Easter Sunday services at 9 a.m. (Creighton Road Campus) and 12 p.m. (Bell Avenue Campus), each followed by a festive brunch with live music.

With activities designed for all ages and a commitment to fostering both in-person and digital connections, Saint Paul’s Baptist Church invites everyone to experience the “Love God, Love People” spirit this Easter season.