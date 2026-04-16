Robin Crouch’s Strawberry Fluff – A sweet, simple summertime treat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning recipe developer Robin Crouch joined Virginia This Morning to share her delicious strawberry fluff recipe — a light, refreshing salad perfect for summer gatherings.

Robin Crouch’s Strawberry Fluff

1 large box of cook and serve vanilla pudding

1 large box of strawberry jello

1 container of cool whip

3 cups of water

3 cups of diced fresh strawberries

3 cups of mini marsh mellows

Put pudding mix and jello mix into a saucepan.

Add water, turn on heat and bring to a soft boil, stirring frequently until mixture is dissolved.

Remove from heat. Cool.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours until firm.

Using a mixer, mix jello mixture until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.

Fold in cool whip, marshmallows, and diced strawberries.

Serve immediately ~ refrigerate any leftovers.

