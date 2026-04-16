Robin Crouch’s Strawberry Fluff – A sweet, simple summertime treat

RICHMOND, Va. -- Award-winning recipe developer Robin Crouch joined Virginia This Morning to share her delicious strawberry fluff recipe — a light, refreshing salad perfect for summer gatherings.
Robin Crouch’s Strawberry Fluff
1 large box of cook and serve vanilla pudding
1 large box of strawberry jello
1 container of cool whip
3 cups of water
3 cups of diced fresh strawberries
3 cups of mini marsh mellows
Put pudding mix and jello mix into a saucepan.
Add water, turn on heat and bring to a soft boil, stirring frequently until mixture is dissolved.
Remove from heat. Cool.
Refrigerate at least 4 hours until firm.
Using a mixer, mix jello mixture until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.
Fold in cool whip, marshmallows, and diced strawberries.
Serve immediately ~ refrigerate any leftovers.