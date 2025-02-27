Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This Morning

Actions

Richmond SPCA’s 23rd Annual Dog Jog, 5K and Block Party 

Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tamsen Kingry, Richmond SPCA CEO joined us along with Michael Hughes of Holiday Barn Pet Resorts to share more about this event happening Saturday, March 22nd at Richmond’s SPCA’s humane center on Hermitage Road. For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!