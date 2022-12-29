Repurpose your holiday leftovers with the Virginia Egg Council 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share some recipes perfect for your leftovers. For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.
Posted at 12:11 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 12:11:10-05
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mary Rapoport from Virginia Egg Council is here to share some recipes perfect for your leftovers. For more information and more great recipes visit the Virginia Egg Council website.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.