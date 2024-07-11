Watch Now
On-AirVirginia This MorningRecipes

Actions

Thai Lettuce Wraps from Victoria Luckey

Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 11, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Victoria Luckey, The Founder and Owner of Victoria’s Cooking School joined us to share a delicious road-trip recipe. For more information, visit her website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!

Watch Virginia This Morning weekdays at 9 a.m. on CBS 6!