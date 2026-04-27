Puritan Cleaners launches annual 100,000 Meals Campaign to fight hunger in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Puritan Cleaners, in partnership with Feed More, is once again leading its 100,000 Meals campaign—an effort to help ensure no neighbor goes hungry. Running now through May 9, the campaign aims to provide nutritious meals to the one in nine Central Virginia residents and one in six children who are food insecure.

How to Donate:

In person at any Puritan Cleaners location

Online at PuritanCleaners.com

100% of proceeds benefit Feed More

With summer approaching, when school meal programs pause, your contribution can make a critical difference for children and families. Join Puritan Cleaners and CBS 6 in helping to feed our community—every meal counts.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURTIAN CLEANERS AND 100K MEALS*}

