Pups, Plates, and Pours featuring Chef Vegas and The Savory Grain Southern Restaurant 

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Vegas of The Savory Grain Southern Restaurant joined us to share more about their participation in Richmond SPCA’s upcoming “Pups, Plates and Pours” event happening the weekend of September 5th. For more information, visit their website.

