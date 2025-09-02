RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Vegas of The Savory Grain Southern Restaurant joined us to share more about their participation in Richmond SPCA’s upcoming “Pups, Plates and Pours” event happening the weekend of September 5th. For more information, visit their website.
Pups, Plates, and Pours featuring Chef Vegas and The Savory Grain Southern Restaurant
Posted
RICHMOND, Va. -- Chef Vegas of The Savory Grain Southern Restaurant joined us to share more about their participation in Richmond SPCA’s upcoming “Pups, Plates and Pours” event happening the weekend of September 5th. For more information, visit their website.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.