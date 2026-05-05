Pulling back the curtain: inside the Virginia Lottery

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ever wondered what it takes to bring Virginia’s favorite games to life? The Virginia Lottery is offering a rare look at the people, processes, and passion that make it all happen — from draw games and scratchers to online play.

Viewers can explore more at VALottery.com, watch the full behind-the-scenes series, and take part in fun trivia challenges for rewards. It’s a compelling look at how the Virginia Lottery blends entertainment, integrity, and community impact.

Learn more at VALottery.com .

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE VIRGINIA LOTTERY*}

