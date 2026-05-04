Prepare with Purpose: Staying Ready for Your Moment

RICHMOND, Va. -- Author and motivational speaker Stacey Hawkins Adams joined Bill Bevins and Andrias White Murdaugh to share why preparation — and perfect practice — are key to seizing opportunities when they come.

Using her metaphor of “always taking the stairs,” Stacey illustrated how consistent effort, even in everyday tasks, builds strength, discipline, and readiness for big moments. Whether training for a marathon, handling a crisis, or tackling daily responsibilities, she stressed that leaning into excellence in the small things prepares you to handle the big things with ease.

The takeaway: Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. Build habits, embrace consistency, and enjoy the process, knowing it sets you up for success when opportunity knocks.